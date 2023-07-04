On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .281 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .308 AVG .250 .304 OBP .291 .352 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 8 21/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings