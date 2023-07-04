Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .293.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).
- In 6.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (30.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.324
|AVG
|.256
|.384
|OBP
|.323
|.480
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|26/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (3-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
