You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .263/.346/.477 slash line so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has put up 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .245/.327/.384 slash line so far this season.

Profar takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Bielak Stats

The Astros' Brandon Bielak (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Bielak has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins May. 30 5.2 3 1 1 6 3 at Brewers May. 24 6.2 5 4 4 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 89 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.370/.487 on the season.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .245/.343/.402 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.