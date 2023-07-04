The Colorado Rockies (33-53) will look for Ezequiel Tovar to extend a 15-game hitting streak versus the Houston Astros (47-38), on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (3-4) for the Astros and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.88, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .281 batting average against him.

Freeland heads into this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (3-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 17, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.37, a 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.585.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bielak has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

