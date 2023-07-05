The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .309 with eight doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Jones has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%).

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (40.6%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .333 .367 OBP .424 .491 SLG .544 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 23/8 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings