The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Grichuk has had a hit in 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Grichuk has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .324 AVG .250 .384 OBP .323 .480 SLG .375 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 8 RBI 11 26/7 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings