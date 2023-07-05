How to Watch the Rockies vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
The Houston Astros versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Tucker and Ezequiel Tovar.
Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 76 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 381 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.80 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.566 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In nine starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Brendan White
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 14-9
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Bielak
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|J.P. France
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|-
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
