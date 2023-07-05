The Houston Astros (48-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-54) will square off on Wednesday, July 5 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France getting the ball for the Astros and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-225). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 31 (56.4%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Houston has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Astros have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 30, or 40%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win one times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.