Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies square off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.345/.472 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .242/.326/.380 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 90 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.368/.482 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .242/.341/.397 slash line so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.