Kyle Tucker carries an 11-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (48-38) game against the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are J.P. France (3-3) for the Astros and Chase Anderson (0-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-3) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Anderson is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Anderson will look to collect his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

France has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

