The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .277.

In 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Castro has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .308 AVG .244 .304 OBP .283 .352 SLG .326 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings