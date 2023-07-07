Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.5%).
- In 33 games this season (43.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.288
|AVG
|.200
|.369
|OBP
|.285
|.455
|SLG
|.303
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|24/19
|K/BB
|38/17
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 6.51 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
