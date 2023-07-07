Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .301 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits nine times (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (30.3%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.283
|AVG
|.317
|.367
|OBP
|.414
|.491
|SLG
|.517
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|25/9
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Stripling (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.51, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.