Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.324
|AVG
|.250
|.384
|OBP
|.320
|.480
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 6.51 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.