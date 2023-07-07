Ryan McMahon and LaMonte Wade Jr are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .257/.341/.466 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .246/.328/.382 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .279/.410/.446 slash line on the year.

Wade hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .282/.357/.451 so far this year.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

