Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .200 with two doubles and four walks.
- Wynns has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this year (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this season (19.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.136
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.136
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Walker (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
