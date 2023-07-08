The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.
  • Cron has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.260 AVG .227
.301 OBP .274
.416 SLG .443
8 XBH 9
2 HR 5
11 RBI 11
22/5 K/BB 16/6
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
