The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), with more than one hit 17 times (20.7%).

He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .292 AVG .238 .331 OBP .272 .481 SLG .392 17 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 19 39/6 K/BB 44/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings