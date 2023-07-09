Robert Austin Wynns -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 12 of 22 games this year, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 22 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .300 AVG .160 .333 OBP .214 .350 SLG .280 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 5/1 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings