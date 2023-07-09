Jurickson Profar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).

In five games this season, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .288 AVG .200 .369 OBP .282 .455 SLG .300 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 24/19 K/BB 40/17 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings