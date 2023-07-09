WNBA action on Sunday will include A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) visiting Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) at Target Center, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas suffered defeat by a final score of 80-78 in its last game against Dallas. Leading the way on offense for the Aces was Wilson, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Kelsey Plum posted 21 points and six assists. With Collier leading the team with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Minnesota ended up winning against Phoenix 75-64 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+900 to win)

Lynx (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and FOX Networks

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are eighth in the league on offense (79.9 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (82.8 points allowed).

Minnesota collects 35 rebounds per game and concede 34.1 boards, ranking fifth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

With 18.9 assists per game, the Lynx are seventh in the league.

With 13 turnovers committed per game and 13.1 turnovers forced, Minnesota is fifth and eighth in the WNBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.

Minnesota is the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx average more points per game at home (80.4) than away (79.3), and also concede fewer points at home (81.7) than on the road (83.9).

Minnesota collects more rebounds per game at home (35.6) than away (34.4), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.2) than on the road (35.9).

The Lynx average 1.3 more assists per game at home (19.6) than away (18.3).

At home Minnesota commits 13.7 turnovers per game, 1.4 more than away (12.3). It forces 12.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (13.2).

At home the Lynx make 6.4 treys per game, 0.2 less than on the road (6.6). They shoot 31.2% from beyond the arc at home, 0.6% higher than away (30.6%).

This year Minnesota is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (10). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (36.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Lynx have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Minnesota has covered the spread 10 times in 18 games.

Minnesota has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 10.0% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.