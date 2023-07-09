Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 9.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (7-7) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-9).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer six times, losing every contest.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (393 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule