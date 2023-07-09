Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (83) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.9% of his games this season (56 of 85), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year (39 of 85), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.353
|OBP
|.332
|.490
|SLG
|.458
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|60/18
|K/BB
|51/21
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
