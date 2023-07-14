Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT
Friday, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies square off against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (84) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his 86 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28 games this year (32.6%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 86 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.353
|OBP
|.330
|.490
|SLG
|.453
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|60/18
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Yankees will look to Rodon (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
