Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.
- In 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.227
|.329
|OBP
|.259
|.475
|SLG
|.373
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|19
|40/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
