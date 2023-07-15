Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Yankees Player Props
|Rockies vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Yankees
|Rockies vs Yankees Odds
|Rockies vs Yankees Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .293 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 24 of 37 games this season (64.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (24.3%).
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.8%).
- In 40.5% of his games this season (15 of 37), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.291
|AVG
|.294
|.371
|OBP
|.385
|.545
|SLG
|.471
|6
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/7
|K/BB
|29/9
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.