Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to find success Connor Seabold when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 84 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 278 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.545 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Seabold (1-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

Seabold has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away - -

