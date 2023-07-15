Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (49-43) and the Colorado Rockies (35-57) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 8-6 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (4-6) for the Yankees and Connor Seabold (1-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 15 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule