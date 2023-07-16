Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 62 of 86 games this season (72.1%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 32 games this season (37.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.296
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.259
|.481
|SLG
|.373
|18
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|19
|40/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.85 ERA ranks ninth, 1.120 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
