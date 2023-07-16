Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- In 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.282
|AVG
|.201
|.364
|OBP
|.282
|.448
|SLG
|.299
|19
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|27/19
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (9-2) out for his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
