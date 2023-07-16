When the New York Yankees (50-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-58) meet in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Sunday, July 16, Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the hill. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 11 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 34 out of the 57 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rockies have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win one times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

