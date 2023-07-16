Sunday's game that pits the New York Yankees (50-43) against the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on July 16.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA).

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (403 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule