Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in 12 of 23 games played this year (52.2%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (21.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6).
