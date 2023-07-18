The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wynns has a base hit in 12 of 23 games played this year (52.2%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (21.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (6-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6).
