Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .262.
  • Tovar has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 32 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (43.7%), including six multi-run games (6.9%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 41
.293 AVG .227
.330 OBP .259
.473 SLG .373
18 XBH 14
5 HR 4
26 RBI 19
41/6 K/BB 46/7
2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Astros will send Brown (6-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
