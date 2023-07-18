The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .172 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of 10 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Toglia has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
.182 AVG .143
.250 OBP .143
.318 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.