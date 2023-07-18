Rockies vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 18
Chas McCormick leads the Houston Astros (52-42) into a matchup against the Colorado Rockies (36-58) after his two-homer performance in a 9-8 victory over the Angels. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the mound, while Jake Bird (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Bird
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .265 against him this season. He has a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 43 games.
Jake Bird vs. Astros
- He will take the hill against an Astros offense that ranks 15th in the league with 801 total hits (on a .251 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .413 (12th in the league) with 115 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
- Bird has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Astros this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.21 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .258 in 17 games this season.
- He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Brown has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
