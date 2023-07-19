Brandon Bielak will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (52-43) on Wednesday, July 19 against the Colorado Rockies (37-58), who will answer with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rockies have +125 odds to win. A 12-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' matchup versus the Astros but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Astros with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jurickson Profar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 60 times and won 34, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 20-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 34, or 41%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 21-44 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (-105) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.