Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.336/.466 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 37 walks and 32 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .243/.325/.374 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Bielak Stats

Brandon Bielak (4-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Bielak has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 101 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.376/.487 so far this year.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .249/.345/.403 on the year.

Bregman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

