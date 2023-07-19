Ryan McMahon -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 45th in slugging.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (59 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (15.6%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has an RBI in 29 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .266 AVG .247 .342 OBP .330 .479 SLG .453 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 65/19 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

