In the opening round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 20 at 6:00 AM ET, Australia will face Ireland.

Ireland is +908 to win and take all three points, while Australia is -350 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +432. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals, with the over at -132 and the under at +100.

Australia vs. Ireland Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Australia Moneyline: -350

-350 Ireland Moneyline: 908

Australia Last World Cup Performance

Australia was eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, in a shootout. The team's leading scorer at the World Cup in 2019 was Sam Kerr, with five goals. Caitlin Foord tacked on one goal.

Ireland Last World Cup Performance

Ireland fell short of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Australia vs. Ireland Recent Performance

Australia went 6-1-4 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and giving up 16. This year, its record is 3-0-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (eight goals scored, two conceded).

Australia's previous game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on July 14 -- a 1-0 win over France.

Ireland was 1-0-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +4. This year, its record is 1-1-3 against fellow World Cup squads (-5 goal differential).

Ireland's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 3-0 loss to France on July 6.

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

Ireland Roster

Name Age Number Club Courtney Brosnan 27 1 Everton FC (England) Claire O'Riordan 28 2 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Chloe Mustaki 27 3 Bristol City WFC (England) Louise Quinn 33 4 Birmingham City WFC (England) Niamh Fahey 35 5 Liverpool LFC (England) Megan Connolly 26 6 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Diane Caldwell 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Ruesha Littlejohn 33 8 Aston Villa WFC (England) Amber Barrett 27 9 FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany) Denise O'Sullivan 29 10 North Carolina Courage (United States) Katie McCabe 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Lily Agg 29 12 London City Lionesses (England) Aine O'Gorman 34 13 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Heather Payne 23 14 Florida State University (United States) Lucy Quinn 29 15 Birmingham City WFC (England) Grace Moloney 30 16 Reading FC Women (England) Sinead Farrelly 33 17 Gotham FC (United States) Kyra Carusa 27 18 London City Lionesses (England) Abbie Larkin 18 19 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Marissa Sheva 26 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Ciara Grant 30 21 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Isibeal Atkinson 22 22 - Megan Walsh 28 23 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)

