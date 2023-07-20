In the opening round of group-stage matches, Canada will face Nigeria at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 20 at 10:30 PM ET.

You'll want to head to FOX US for the upcoming game featuring Canada and Nigeria.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Canada vs. Nigeria

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 20 - Away Ireland July 26 - Home Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Canada lost 1-0 to Sweden.

Nichelle Prince recorded one goal and one assist during the competition.

Canada is 1-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 10-3-3 in such matches (+15 goal differential).

Canada's 2-1 loss to France earlier this year on April 11 was the last time that Canada squared off against a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Kailen Sheridan #1

Allysha Chapman #2

Kadeisha Buchanan #3

Shelina Zadorsky #4

Quinn #5

Deanne Rose #6

Julia Grosso #7

Jayde Riviere #8

Jordyn Huitema #9

Ashley Lawrence #10

Evelyne Viens #11

Christine Sinclair #12

Sophie Schmidt #13

Vanessa Gilles #14

Nichelle Prince #15

Gabrielle Carle #16

Jessie Fleming #17

Sabrina D'Angelo #18

Adriana Leon #19

Cloe Lacasse #20

Simi Awujo #21

Lysianne Proulx #22

Olivia Smith #23

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 20 - Home Australia July 27 - Away Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

Nigeria was eliminated by Germany, 3-0, in the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup held in 2019.

Over the course of the tournament, Asisat Oshoala scored one time.

Chidinma Okeke chipped in one assist as well.

So far this year, Nigeria is 3-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).

The last time Nigeria matched up with a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated New Zealand 3-0.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster