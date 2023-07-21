The United States vs. Vietnam: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 21
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Group E meeting between the United States and Vietnam, which is their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 9:00 PM ET on July 21 at Eden Park.
You'll want to head to FOX US for the upcoming matchup featuring the United States and Vietnam.
How to Watch the United States vs. Vietnam
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
The United States Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Vietnam
|July 21
|-
|Home
|Netherlands
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Portugal
|August 1
|-
|Away
United States' Recent Performance
- The United States won the last World Cup (in 2019), defeating the Netherlands in the final 2-0.
- Megan Rapinoe recorded six goals in the competition.
- In addition, Samantha Mewis contributed with two goals and three assists.
- So far this year, the United States is 7-0-0 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it was 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).
- The last time United States took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated Ireland 1-0.
United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Alyssa Naeher #1
- Ashley Sanchez #2
- Sofia Huerta #3
- Naomi Girma #4
- Kelley O'Hara #5
- Lynn Williams #6
- Alyssa Thompson #7
- Julie Ertz #8
- Savannah DeMelo #9
- Lindsey Horan #10
- Sophia Smith #11
- Alana Cook #12
- Alex Morgan #13
- Emily Sonnett #14
- Megan Rapinoe #15
- Rose Lavelle #16
- Andi Sullivan #17
- Casey Murphy #18
- Crystal Dunn #19
- Trinity Rodman #20
- Aubrey Kingsbury #21
- Kristie Mewis #22
- Emily Fox #23
Vietnam Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|United States
|July 21
|-
|Away
|Portugal
|July 27
|-
|Away
|Netherlands
|August 1
|-
|Home
Vietnam's Recent Performance
- Vietnam failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, held in France.
- In 2022, Vietnam went 1-0-5 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -17. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).
- The last time Vietnam took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 13, when it lost to Spain 9-0.
Vietnam's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Dao Thị Kieu Oanh #1
- Luong Thi Thu Thuong #2
- Thi Kieu Chuong #3
- Tran Thị Thu #4
- Thi Loan Hoang #5
- Tran Thi Thuy Nga #6
- Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen #7
- Tran Thi Thuy Trang #8
- Huynh Nhu #9
- Tran Thi Hai Linh #10
- Thi Thao Thai #11
- Pham Hai Yen #12
- Le Thị Diem My #13
- Thi Kim Thanh Tran #14
- Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen #15
- Duong Thi Van #16
- Thi Thu Thao Tran #17
- Thi Hoa Vu #18
- Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi #19
- Thi Hang Khong #20
- Van Su Ngan Thi #21
- Thi My Anh Nguyen #22
- Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen #23
