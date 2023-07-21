Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .265.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 54 of 84 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.0%).
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 23 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.293
|AVG
|.236
|.337
|OBP
|.299
|.493
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|30/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
