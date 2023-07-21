Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on July 21, 2023
Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .254/.335/.462 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has collected 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .240/.322/.369 so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -208)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-2) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Garrett has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|2
|1
|13
|0
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 134 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .376/.425/.463 on the season.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has put up 85 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .247/.343/.512 on the season.
- Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
