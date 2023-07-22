Alan Trejo -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.

Trejo has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (22 of 42), with at least two hits six times (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .242 AVG .238 .262 OBP .273 .355 SLG .317 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 18/3 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings