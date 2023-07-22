Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Trejo has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (22 of 42), with at least two hits six times (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.238
|.262
|OBP
|.273
|.355
|SLG
|.317
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|18/3
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Cueto (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing only one hit.
