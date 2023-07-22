Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .268.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28 games this season (32.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.243
|.337
|OBP
|.304
|.493
|SLG
|.358
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/12
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up only one hit.
