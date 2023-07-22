Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .242.
- In 54 of 84 games this season (64.3%) Profar has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (27.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.275
|AVG
|.208
|.357
|OBP
|.285
|.433
|SLG
|.321
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|42/17
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing only one hit.
