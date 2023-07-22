Two of the league's best scorers face off -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota scores just 1.2 more points per game (79.1) than Las Vegas allows (77.9).

The Lynx are 9-4 when they shoot higher than 42% from the field.

Minnesota is making 31.1% of its shots from deep, which is only 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 32.7% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 32.7% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

Over their past 10 games, the Lynx are putting up 82.4 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (79.1).

Minnesota is draining 6.8 treys per contest with a 32.5% three-point percentage over its previous 10 games, compared to its season averages of 6.5 and 31.1%.

Lynx Injuries