Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 422 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.56 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.525 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Anderson has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Connor Seabold Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears

