The field at the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom will feature Xander Schauffele. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $16,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,383-yard course from July 20-23.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Schauffele has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Schauffele has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Schauffele has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Schauffele will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -8 276 0 19 6 10 $11.4M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Schauffele has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

In his most recent five attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 378 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The courses that Schauffele has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,345 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Schauffele was better than 71% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Schauffele carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Schauffele's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that last outing, Schauffele had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Schauffele finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Schauffele had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

